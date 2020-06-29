Coronation street spoilers: Leanne and Toyah Battersby bond over their heartache

Toyah Battersby helps Leanne in her hour of need

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne apologises to Toyah Battersby for the awful things she said and her sister forgives her.

Toyah asks her friend Josie to come to see Leanne’s flat explains that Josie runs the support group for parents with terminally ill children. As Josie tells her own story, Leanne takes comfort from her experience.

Tim and Sally are still at loggerheads over Sally’s support of Yasmeen but Tim is shocked when she tells him Geoff tried to visit Yasmeen.

Geoff returns to work at Speed Dial much to Alya’s dismay. When Imran calls, Geoff overhears Alya say she is expecting a call from Yasmeen at 3.30. He steals Alya’s phone and when Yasmeen calls she is horrified to hear Geoff’s voice at the end of the line.

When Kevin gets a call out for a breakdown Abi recognises the name as the twins adoptive dad and says she is too busy to go. Kevin is surprised by what he finds out…

Michael bitterly tells Aggie that she’s got what she wanted, Grace gave him the brush off and doesn’t want to see him again. Laura calls at the furniture shop and tells Gary that Rick’s got 24 hours to give her some more money or she’s going to the police.