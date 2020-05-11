Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby and Nick argue over Oliver

Leanne Battersby keeps vigil by Oliver’s hospital bed

Steve and Leanne Battersby keep a vigil at Oliver’s bedside. Having googled mitochondrial disease, Steve’s upbeat as he explains that there are different strains and many people with the disease lead full and normal lives.

But when the doctor explains they need to run more tests, Steve loses his rag and demands to know if his son is going to live or die. Later, as Steve and Leanne jokily reminisce over Oliver’s childhood, Nick takes a more serious approach in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full listings).

Gemma tells Bernie and Chesney that she feels like she’s turned a corner and she couldn’t have done it without them and the support group. When she confides in Sean, explaining it’s good to talk, he suggests that she record a vlog and share her experience online as it could help others in a similar situation.

With the help of Sean and Cathy, Gemma records her first vlog, slamming the Freshco ad campaign for creating a dream world not possible to achieve.

Michael tells Ed and Aggie that he thinks it would be best if they swerved the bistro opening party, but Aggie asserts that she’s not going to let an idiot like Don put them off. A downbeat James reveals that he’s no longer playing tonight as he’s been dropped from the squad.

When Tyrone finds Arthur and Evelyn enjoying breakfast together, he assumes Arthur stayed over. A flustered Evelyn explains he just called in, later assuring Fiz they’re just good friends.