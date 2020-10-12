Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby and Steve fight for Oliver

Coronation Street spoilers - Steve tried to placate Leanne Battersby but offering to fly to Germany

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battersby and Steve will do anything to help Oliver…

With the final hearing date set, Leanne Battersby suggests they need to get the German doctors on side and call them as medical experts. Steve says he’ll fly to Germany in a bid to persuade the doctors to lend their weight to Oliver’s case.

Eileen finds Erik and Tim rowing over Mick in the street. Back at home a furious Billy is berating Todd for abandoning Summer and letting her think he was dead. Eileen diffuses the situation and explains to Erik that it was she who called him, not Tim.

As the commotion escalates Paul heads over and Todd seizes the opportunity to cause trouble between Paul and Billy. Billy assures Paul that he loves him with all his heart, Todd’s bad news and he’s well rid. Having had enough of Mick and Erik, Eileen reads Mick the riot act, stating that Todd isn’t worth his time or energy. Will Mick agree to call an end to their feud?

Gemma begs Jenny for a few shifts in the Rovers but when they realise they’ve all taken on extra jobs and there’ll be no one to look after the quads, Chesney agrees to turn down the job at the factory.

When Shona gets upset David assures her that they’ll find the old Shona eventually. Ray tells Gary that the contract is his and his first job is to get the Platts to sell up.