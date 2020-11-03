Coronation Street spoilers: Drunk Leanne Battersby tries to bed Steve!

What will Steve say?!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battersby listens in horror to Dr Howarth.

And, in a shock twist, she later makes a move on Steve!

Leanne and Steve are gutted to see that Wendy has taken Dr Howarth’s side. Later, Tracy arrives at the family court for Oliver’s hearing but Leanne makes it clear that neither she nor Nick is welcome.

Steve suggests she leaves them to it and Tracy’s stung. Dr Howarth tells the court that in her view, it would be an act of kindness and compassion to switch off Oliver’s life support. After a gruelling day in court, Leanne knocks back a bottle of wine and suggests Steve take her to bed! What will Steve do?

Billy tells Eileen and Nina that he’s expecting the bishop round to tell him whether he’s landed the position of archdeacon.

Paul’s furious to discover that Todd has a job at the factory so in a bid to bolster team spirit, Sarah insists on taking the factory staff out for a curry.

Determined to find a new career, Sean tells Michael he’s attending a sales seminar in Manchester and wonders if he’d like to come along too. The pair return on a high and explain to Eileen that they’ve secured the selling rights to a brand new range of beauty products.

In the cafe, Adam attempts to flirt with Alina but she gives him short shrift.