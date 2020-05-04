Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby calls the paramedics for Oliver

Leanne Battersby lets out a scream when Oliver suffers a seizure

Steve meets up with Leanne Battersby at the nursery school that they are looking at for Oliver and the head teacher offers to show them round.

Having returned home, Leanne heads off to the bedroom to check on Oliver and suddenly lets out a horrified scream. Steve lets the paramedics in and Leanne explains to them how Oliver suffered a seizure but now he seems calmer. Terrified Steve and Leanne cling to each other in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full details) .

Nervous Yasmeen attends her bail hearing and sees Imran take the stand as Geoff and Sally look on. Will she be granted bail?

Gail tells Sarah and David she expects them at her birthday soirée at 6pm. In the Kabin, David overhears Craig and Bernie discussing the gang wars on the Hylda Baker estate and David forms a plan. Audrey joins Gail for her birthday tea. When it becomes apparent that no one else is going to turn up, Audrey cracks open the wine and they get stuck in.

Cathy complains to Dev about Bernie and threatens to leave the kebab shop. However when Dev offers her an extra 50p an hour, Cathy changes her mind.