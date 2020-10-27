Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby discovers how Nick really feels

Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne Battersby listens in shock to Wendy’s interviews

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battersby and Nick hit rock bottom…

Simon insists that he’d like to do an interview with Wendy in a bid to help Oliver’s case but when Wendy becomes distracted, Simon spies an opportunity to steal her dictaphone. Simon returns home and Leanne Battersby and Nick listen to Wendy’s interviews. What will they hear?

Asha and Aadi round on Dev, accusing him of treating them both like children. Tim advises Dev to stop treating the twins like babies and listen to what they have to say.

Having done some homework, Sean tries to impress Dylan with his football knowledge. Meanwhile Michael visits Grace in prison, what does she have to say about the baby? When Sally reveals her plan to move, Abi’s concerned.