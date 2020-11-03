Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby finds Nick at Oliver’s bedside

Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne Battersby is furious to find Nick at the hospital with Oliver

In tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street at 7.30pm and 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battersby is furious to see Nick after a draining day in court…

It’s Leanne Battersby and Steve’s turn in court as Nick arrives at Oliver’s bedside. Leanne tells the court all she wants is to save her son, while Steve urges the Judge to give Oliver more time as one day they might find a cure. The hearing over, an emotionally drained Steve and Leanne head out. Leanne arrives at the hospital and is furious to find Nick there.

Peter and Carla arrive back from their sailing holiday and the factory girls gossip about Adam’s designs on Alina. Sarah catches Adam chatting up Alina outside the factory and launches a tirade of abuse at him.

As Carla approaches with a new client, they find Sarah screeching like a fishwife. Carla warns Alina to steer clear of Adam as he’s only using her to get at Sarah. When Adam suggests dinner, will Alina accept?

As a hungover Paul searches the jobs pages, Billy implores him not to let Todd get to him.