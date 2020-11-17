Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne and Steve say goodbye to their son

Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne and Steve are overwhelmed with grief

Having returned to the hospital, Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald prepare to face the unfaceable in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The parents sit by Oliver’s hospital bedside as the moment they had been dreading finally arrives.

Steve and Leanne gently sing ‘You are my Sunshine’ to their son as he peacefully slips away, while Nick and Tracy listen from the hospital corridor, their hearts breaking.

When the singing stops, Nick and Tracy know that Oliver has sadly died.

With her heart completely broken, Leanne heads home to shut out the world.

Desperate to block out the pain, Leanne curls up on Oliver’s bed and sobs her heart out.

How will she cope with the future now that Oliver has gone?

Elsewhere, Jenny insists Daisy and Lee stay for dinner, despite their lunch being a total disaster.

Johnny and Jenny’s row continues, but things are set to get even worse when they’re interrupted by the arrival of the police.

Everyone is stunned when the police tell Johnny they’re arresting him on suspicion of burglary and GBH.

Will Johnny be facing jail?

Meanwhile, Geoff arrives home to find Tim and Alya in his house. He orders them away, but what secrets has he been hiding?