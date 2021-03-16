Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby has a brush with the law!

Coronation Street spoilers - Will Leanne Battersby be arrested while counting drug money?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Simon thanks Leanne Battersby for getting Harvey off his back and promises he’ll never get mixed up with anyone like that again.

Leanne daren’t tell him the truth. Later, Leanne’s upset to discover Nick’s still living at Natasha’s but when Nick asserts that he’d rather be at home and she’s the one stopping him, she can’t argue. Having received a text from Harvey, she asks Nick if she can borrow his car. Sitting in Nick’s car she is counting her ill gotten gains when a police officer knocks on the window!

As Fiz mulls over her wedding plans, Tyrone’s secretly thrilled to find Alina’s cardigan at the garage, giving him an excuse to call round. Seb walks in, suspicions aroused. Tyrone and Alina try to convince Seb there’s nothing going on. As Tyrone heads back to the garage, Kevin, Abi and Chesney hide whilst Fiz takes a deep breath and excitedly reveals that she’s booked them a Greek wedding!

Amy’s intrigued to read online a grovelling apology from Lemon Drop and enlists the help of Aadi to track the troll down. After some research, the discover that Lemon Drop is a newsagent and are quick to assume that Brian is their troll.

As Michael enthuses about Ronnie’s car offer, Ed feels usurped. Rhydian shows Sean a new set of sales targets and tells him if he pulls his finger out he could have a city centre apartment soon. Sean’s clearly daunted until Daisy suggests she could help.