Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby has a dangerous visitor

Leanne Battersby is terrified when one of Harvey’s dealers shows up

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for listings) one of Harvey’s dealers, Ned, turns up at Leanne’s flat and to her horror, explains that he’s expecting a delivery and will be using her flat to bag up the drugs.

When Simon lets himself in, Ned introduces himself whilst Leanne feels sick to the stomach. When the quizzes Ned about the drugs delivery, he becomes suspicious of her motives…

Tyrone heads off to work whilst Fiz starts packing for their caravan holiday. In the street, Tyrone explains to Alina that it was Fiz’s idea she should move away, not his. Having found out from Sally, Fiz rails at him.

As Tyrone packs up the car, he spots an Immigration Enforcement van outside the salon flat and as he races over Alina explains that they’re raiding the premises as someone reported her for tax evasion.

How will Fiz react when Tyrone accuses her of shopping Alina to Immigration?

Faye and Craig’s plans for a romantic afternoon are ruined when Elaine breezes in with an armful of DVDs, intent on watching them with Faye.

Nina confides in Roy that she’s worried for Asha as she’d never have got back with Corey if it weren’t for her. With a heavy heart, Nina tells Seb they need to cool their relationship as they’re hurting Asha.

David lets slip that the corner shop is now selling newspapers and greetings cards.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.