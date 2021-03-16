Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby is arrested!

Leanne Battersby reaches breaking point

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Harvey calls round with another job for Leanne Battersby but when she refuses an argument ensues.

Having heard from Toyah that she saw Leanne with another man, Nick pays a visit. She’s forced to hide Harvey in Oliver’s bedroom but when Nick spots his jacket his suspicions are confirmed. Later, Natasha admits to Nick that she still has feelings for him.

Will a hurt Nick fall back into her arms? Having reached a decision, Leanne goes to the police station and reports Harvey for his drugs operation, only to find herself arrested! Has she made a terrible mistake?

Fiz reluctantly meets Tyrone in Speed Daal, but when Sally makes a dig about Tyrone and Alina, she hurries out, mortified. Chesney assures Fiz that Tyrone’s indiscretion will soon be yesterday’s news.

Cathy begs Steve to put an end to the vendetta being waged against them. Steve promises to have a word with Tracy.

Eileen’s unimpressed to realise Sean has signed Daisy up to his dodgy makeup company and tells him the sooner he finds somewhere else to live, the better. Sean’s stung. Kelly begs Imran to consider her idea that he and Toyah should foster her.