Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby is left heartbroken…

Leanne Battersby gets shocking news from the hospital

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battersby refuses to give up on her son…

The doctor breaks the news to Leanne Battersby and Steve that they’ve had to up Oliver’s sedation again as his seizures are beyond their control and life support is the only thing keeping him alive.

Toyah and Imran are overjoyed when Karen says she will recommend them to the fostering panel. But their joy turns to sadness when Nick calls from the hospital with Oliver’s news.

Leanne tells Nick, Steve and Tracy that she’ll do whatever it takes, but she’ll never give up on her son.

David is pleased when Ray says he can stay at the hotel as long as he likes but his gratitude turns to suspicion when Ray offers to ask a developer mate of his to buy the house off David for full asking price.

Whilst Bernie is delighted that Kel has died, Billy finds Paul drinking in Victoria Gardens and, despite his bravado, can see that he is struggling with the news.

After speaking to Aadi and being advised by Nina, Asha decides to sit down with Dev and try and clear the air. But she is not impressed when he opens the laptop and presents her with a spreadsheet of how much it would cost her and Corey to live together.