Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby is overwhelmed by grief

Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne Battersby desperately searches for answers

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) the psychic passes on a message from Oliver, telling Leanne he forgives her and she breaks down and Toyah comforts her.

But Leanne soon realises she is being conned and throws him out. Having watched Simon and Jacob smoking spliffs in Victoria Gardens, Toyah suggests to Leanne that she needs to start focusing more on Simon as she saw him earlier hanging out with some dodgy kids, but Leanne’s dismissive.

The bailiff explains to Alya that they will be putting in place a repayment plan, but if Yasmeen fails to keep up the payments, they will seize goods instead. Alya and Yasmeen attend a meeting with the bank manager who gently explains that because she signed the loan agreements, they are her responsibility. Yasmeen suffers a panic attack and convinced the manager is Geoff, flees the room. Having returned home, Alya urges Yasmeen to consider selling the community centre as it would solve all her problems.

Carla assures Peter that she loves him but can’t help wondering if it’s being with her that drives him to drink. Lucas tells Carla that Sarah gave a great sales pitch and as a result, she’ll be seeing a lot more of him.

After the debacle of Street Cars ruining the funeral George tells a gutted Eileen that she publicly humiliated him and he wants nothing more to do with her.