Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby makes a deal with the devil…

Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne Battersby takes desperate measures to save her son

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Leanne Battersby announces to Simon that she’s going to ask for her job back, get an advance on her wages and pay Harvey off.

But when Imran refuses to give her an advance, and Nick can only loan her 1k, she masks her panic. Approaching Harvey’s car with trepidation she hands him the £1k, telling him she’s Simon’s Mum and that’s all he’s getting.

Harvey makes it clear he wants the rest or he’ll put them in hospital. Back home she assures Simon that everything is sorted and Harvey is off their case.

But as a relieved Simon heads off, she pulls a bag of drugs from her handbag!

Simon visits Kelly in hospital, feeling awful he says if she wants to report him to the police, he’ll take what’s coming to him.

At the station Imran explains to Kelly that he’s been appointed to represent her and he needs to know where she got the drugs.

When Michael reveals they’re going to throw a gender reveal party for the baby and Ronnie’s offered to fund it, Ed’s annoyed that his brother’s treading on his toes.

Tyrone flirts with Alina in the cafe and it’s clear she enjoys his attention. Sally insists on helping Abi plan her wedding and appoints herself Maid of Honour.