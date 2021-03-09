Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby makes her first drug deal!

Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne Battersby has nowhere to turn…

In tonight’s second episodee of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm) Leanne Battersby receives a text from Harvey with the details of her first drugs drop.

At a seedy flat, a menacing bloke ushers her in while he checks the pills. Eventually released, her heart pounding, Leanne fights back tears.

Back on the street, Nick demands to know what’s going on, convinced she and Simon are hiding something. Leanne fobs him off but having taken a call from Harvey informing her that he’s lined up her next drop, she realises she’s trapped and there’s nothing she can do.

Asha confesses to Dev that it was her idea to buy the pills as she just wanted to forget who she was for a few hours. Dev’s shocked at her level of despair.

Having been released without charge, a defiant Kelly tells Imran she’s not going back to her foster parents and he can’t make her. When Imran reveals that he and Toyah are foster parents, she suggests she could stay with them.

Michael’s grateful when Ed insists he’ll pay for the party, not Ronnie. Out of earshot, Ronnie answers his phone and tells the caller to stop pestering him.

Abi plucks up the courage and tells Sally she doesn’t want a big fancy wedding but she’d be honoured if she would conduct a ceremony. Fiz is bemused to catch Tyrone looking at beauty therapies online.