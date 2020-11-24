Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby says goodbye to her son

Leanne Battersby says an emotional goodbye to Oliver

Leanne Battersby is furious that Nick is placating Sam during Oliver’s memorial service in the second episode of Coronation Street today (see our TV guide for listings).

Leanne summons the courage to then address the mourners and talks about her treasured son Oliver.

Elsewhere, Alya takes the witness box and endures a grilling from the prosecution barrister.

But when Sally takes the witness box the prosecution is quick to point out that her evidence is based purely on hearsay.

Later, Yasmeen calls Alya from prison and asserts that it’s now up to the jury to decide her fate… will she be staying in prison or coming home to Weatherfield?

Also, Abi tells Kevin about their plan to have the brewery listed as an historical building.

Debbie warns Ray that Abi’s got a plan but she intends to put paid to whatever it is… but what has she got planned?

In the Rovers, Peter overhears a tipsy Sarah speaking to Carla and he demands answers… what has Sarah revealed?