Leanne Battersby begs Harvey to take her instead of Simon

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for listings) Ned orders Leanne to phone in sick to work as the drugs delivery is back on.

Nick and Toyah watch as Harvey approaches Leanne’s flat. Nick assumes Harvey’s the new boyfriend whilst Toyah’s enraged to realise Leanne’s skiving off work.

Harvey sets off to pick up the drugs, taking Simon with them. Leanne begs them to take her instead… but will her words fall on deaf ears?

In the cafe, Tracy launches a verbal attack on Cathy. Later, Cathy calls at No.5 with fish and chips, but Gemma gives her short shrift and she’s crushed to realise even her mates are deserting her.

When Nick reminds her they’ve got a meeting with Lucas, Carla insists he’ll have to go it alone as she’s not prepared to jeopardise her relationship with Peter.

Having barely slept, a weary Fiz explains to Chesney that it’s not just about Alina, but her and Tyrone’s relationship died a long time ago. Meanwhile, Tyrone thanks Kevin for putting him up and assures him that he made the right decision leaving Fiz.

Todd starts work at the undertakers and presents George with a business plan.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.