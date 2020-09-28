Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby vows to fight for her son!

Leanne Battersby despairs as the doctors explain that they can’t help Oliver

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battersby has a fight on her hands but Nick’s mind is elsewhere…

Whilst Leanne Battersby watches over Oliver, Nick listens to a message from Sam, inviting him to join them on a day out.

Meanwhile, Steve and Leanne meet with a hospital mediator but their hopes are dashed when Oliver’s doctor reiterates there’s nothing they can do for him and that a second opinion would be a waste of money. Desperate Leanne vows to fight for her son, even if that means going to court.

Billy confides in David that he’s worried Paul is taking on too much with the helpline when he’s still so fragile after his Kel ordeal. David reckons that voluntary work could be just what Paul needs.

Determined that Geoff mustn’t find out, Tim and Sally secretly plan their wedding with Abi, Faye and Gail onside. But as they enjoy a low key hen party in the back garden, Geoff overhears their plans.

Eileen returns home from her trip to Thailand.

