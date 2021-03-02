Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby vows to save her son

Leanne Battersby puts herself in danger to save Simon...

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Simon assures Harvey he’s never stolen from him and knew nothing about Jacob’s scam.

Harvey asserts in that case, he’s earned himself a promotion. A desperate Simon tells him he wants out not a promotion, but Harvey points out he still owes him £2k.

Harvey says Simon needs to do as he’s told or end up in hospital like Jacob.

Simon tells Leanne Battersby about Harvey and she says they’ve no choice but to go to the police. But as they head out they hear about Kelly.

In panic, Simon insists they can’t go to the police now as he sold the pills. Appalled, Leanne tells Simon she’ll meet Harvey and sort this.

Is she putting herself in huge danger?

Ed arrives home drunk after his evening with Ronnie.

James reveals that Aggie called and was unimpressed that he was out with Ronnie.

Ed shrugs that Aggie’s always had a downer on Ronnie but he’s missed his brother.

The girls call an ambulance after Kelly collapses from making drugs, will she be ok?

Dev arrives at the hospital and is horrified when Asha reveals that Kelly took a pill. Dev marches into the cafe and accuses Nina of having something to do with Kelly’s drug taking.

Nina explains that she and Asha split up, she knows nothing about drugs and he should go easy on Asha as she’s clearly upset. Will Asha open up to Dev?

Elsewhere, Kevin breaks the news to Debbie that they won’t be holding their wedding at her hotel. How will she react?