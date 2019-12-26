Coronation Street spoilers: Who made it out alive?

Coronation Street residents come to terms with the dramatic events of Christmas Day...

Coronation Street’s Michael Bailey turned what was a festive flop into a feast for your eyes and there was much fun and frivolity yesterday.

But festive frivolity was the last thing on Derek Milligan’s mind as he went after Gary Windass, the man who he believes has destroyed his life and needs to pay.

When Derek discovered the antique rifle Fiz brought into Gary’s furniture shop the scene was set for a seasonal showdown that puts the lives of some of our favourite residents in peril in this episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Who will make it out alive?