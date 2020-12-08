Coronation Street spoilers: Maria Connor begs Faye to report Ray

Maria Connor sends Ray packing when she finds him with Faye

In tonight’s second instalment of Coronation Street, Ray finds Faye in Victoria Gardens where she accuses him of trying to rape her.

Maria Connor arrives and sends Ray away with a flea in his ear then begs Faye to report him to the police before Gary gets to him.

Terrified of her fling with Ray coming out, Faye refuses. But can Maria get her to change her mind?

Sally thinks Tim’s rushing to replace his dad by asking Elaine to move in but he’s adamant it’s a good idea and tells Sally he wants to fight to reverse the sale of No.4.

Elaine calls at No.4 but is wary as a slightly manic Tim seems determined to make up for their lost years all at once.

Billy assures Todd it’s fine for him to visit Summer at the flat and it won’t be awkward between them. Todd’s satisfied to have won Billy’s trust.