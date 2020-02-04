Coronation Street spoilers: Maria Connor kisses Ali!

In a moment of madness, Maria Connor sets her sights on Ali

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Gary is planning his surprise proposal and tells Maria Connor that he has booked her in for a manicure.

But as the day goes on her suspicions about Gary grow as first Ryan is shifty about a parcel he has for Gary (the engagement ring) and then she spots Gary having a heated exchange with Ike which results in Gary handing over money. Ali finds an upset Maria in the barbers and she voices her suspicions about Gary. Ali admits he never stopped loving her and they kiss passionately…

As Ed sets about measuring up the bistro for a refurb, he’s thrilled to discover his old mate Danny is working there as temporary manager. Danny reveals to Ed that since they last met, he’s come out and Ed’s taken aback. James calls in the bistro and when Ed introduces him to Danny the lads share an awkward hand shake.

Tim, Sally and Abi discuss the online article exposing Ray as a sex pest. In the Kabin, Abi has a dig at Ray about the online allegations. But Ray plays it down and hopes that Abi is still going to attend the charity ball with him later. Why would Abi accept his invitation…

Beth tears a strip of Daniel and Bethany for jumping into bed when Sinead’s only been dead for less than four months. Daniel’s ashamed and to Bethany’s disappointment, suggests they should cool things for a while. But later, Daniel admits to Adam that he slept with Bethany and he really likes her.