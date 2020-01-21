Coronation Street spoilers: Heartbroken Maria Connor suffers a miscarriage

Maria Connor is devastated to discover she has lost her baby…

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Maria Connor suffers a dizzy spell and when she tells Ali she’s bleeding, he insists on driving her to hospital for a scan.

As the sonographer breaks the news that she’s lost the baby, Maria’s heartbroken. Quizzing her about her symptoms, Ali realises that she has measles and the doctor confirms this is the likely caused her miscarriage.

With Paul and Billy minding the quads, Gemma and Ches enjoy some quiet time in the Victoria Garden. Gemma confides that she’s not feeling good about her body post pregnancy, Chesney does his best to reassure her but when a bus suddenly passes, adorned with their ad campaign, with Gemma and Ches photoshopped out. Gemma’s fuming and lets rip at Freshco Marketing Manager Tara.

Daniel’s touched to realise Bethany’s spent the night at the hospital. And the pair hold their breath as the Doctor arrives with news… Daniel thanks Bethany for being such a good friend and helping him through such a terrible ordeal.

When Charlie reveals she’s got an interview at Gatwick Airport, Tim worries that she’ll leave before she’s signed the divorce papers.