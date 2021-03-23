Alina is terrified when Maria Connor books an appointment

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.00pm – see our TV Guide for full listings) Alina reveals that she’s setting up a pop-up beautician’s in the salon so Maria Connor seizes the chance to get her alone and books a consultation.

As Alina shows her how to apply a face mask, Maria fixes her with a steely glare and warns her to stay away from Tyrone in future.

Eileen tries to talk Todd into staying, but Todd admits Billy is the love of his life and if he can’t be with him, he has to go.

Sarah’s furious when Todd hands his notice in, leaving her in the lurch.

Meanwhile, Paul admits to Daniel that he hasn’t really got a new boyfriend, it was all an act for Billy’s benefit and Daniel urges him to tell Billy how he really feels.

As Todd heads into the tram station, Paul spots Billy. Stealing himself, Paul admits that there is no boyfriend, he still loves him and wants to try again.

With Paul declaring his feelings for him, and knowing Todd is about to leave the street, what will Billy decide? Will he go with his heart?

Faye hears that Ray has been charged with sexual assault but as she returns from her plea hearing, she’s convinced she’s going to prison.

Michael calls at the builder’s yard and assures Ed that he’ll always be his dad no matter what. Ed’s touched, but when Michael suggests a paternity test just to be sure, he gets upset and Michael backs down.

Later, Michael tells Ronnie that he’s ordered a DNA testing kit but no matter what the result, he’ll never accept him as his dad.

Also, Nina’s worried for her friend as she watches Asha and Corey.

In a bid to make a stand against traffic pollution, Nina blocks Victoria Street with tables from the cafe. Seb’s furious, pointing out he needs to get to work.

As a defiant Nina and irate Seb stare each other out, Roy intervenes and orders Nina to move the tables back onto the pavement.

When Seb confides in Nina that he’s planning to have his hair cut as he’s sick of the lads taking the mickey, Nina urges him to ignore them and be himself.

Seb thanks Nina for her advice and as they discuss music they start to see each other in a new light.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV. This week the soap will air Thursday instead of Wednesday because of live football.

