Coronation Street spoilers: Maria gives Tyrone Dobbs an ultimatum

Tyrone Dobbs finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place...

Tyrone Dobbs is caught out in Monday’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Emma caught Alina in bed with a mystery man, it didn’t take Maria long to work out that it wasn’t Lucas who was sharing an afternoon of passion with the beautician.

Maria knows that Lucas wasn’t the man in question because she was cutting his hair at the time he was supposedly with Alina, meaning it could only have been Tyrone who was at her flat.

Maria is fuming with Tyrone and heads to the garage to have it out with him.

Tyrone is shocked that they have been rumbled, and it soon dawns on him that now that Maria knows, it won’t be long before his relationship with Alina is public knowledge.

Maria delivers him an ultimatum, either he tells Fiz the truth about what is going on with Alina or she will do it for him.

What will Tyrone do?

Also, Craig is annoyed with Kirk for causing his break up with Faye.

Is this the end of the pair for good?

Meanwhile, Peter is home from the hospital and Carla fusses around him as he settles on the sofa.

But while Daniel is thrilled by the news that Peter is on the transplant list, it seems Peter doesn’t share his enthusiasm.

Peter’s continuing to be cautious and isn’t getting his hopes up that he’ll ever get a match. But is he right?

Realising that Nina had planned a romantic night for them both, Seb tells her that if the evening is still on offer he would love to go to the gig with her.

Has he blown his chances already? Or are the pair about to enjoy a night away at a hotel together?

