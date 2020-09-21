Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Bailey proposes to Grace!

Grace is stunned when Michael Bailey pops the question…

Michael Bailey tells Ed he intends to spend his sales bonus on something special for Grace and Tianna, instructing them all to be at No.3 at lunchtime. He shows Ed an engagement ring he’s bought for Grace and he gets out the champagne. She’s stunned when Michael drops to one knee and pops the question…

Geoff corners Adam and Daniel, telling them he is going to the police now certain his money went missing from their office after realising Alya couldn’t have taken it.

Geoff is intrigued when he sees Nicky in the cafe giving Daniel some money back saying she didn’t need it all. Meanwhile, Daniel is spooked when Adam says he is going to look at the office CCTV.

Carla refuses to listen to Peter’s excuses and Peter’s dismayed by the rift between them. Abi calls into Underworld to speak up for him, warning Carla he’s heading for a relapse.

When Sarah lets slip to David that Oliver’s illness isn’t the only cause of Nick’s recent stress, he presses her to reveal that Nick’s just found out he’s a father. Later, Sarah calls into Adam’s office with his mail; a brochure for a holiday they were considering buying. The sense of regret between them is palpable.