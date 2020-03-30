Coronation Street spoilers: Michael impresses Alina Pop

Alina Pop feels for Michael as he nervously prepares for his interview

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) Emma watches, heartbroken, as Seb helps Alina Pop carry some coffees to the factory.

In the factory, Michael waits to be called for his telesales interview and babbles away nervously to Alina, telling her all about his little girl. It’s clear Alina is warming to him.

Yasmeen picks up her suitcase and strides out of the house. In the builder’s flat, she tells Alya that she’s coming to the wedding and she was right all along. But Yasmeen’s horrified to see messages on her phone from Geoff, suggesting he might take his own life.

Yasmeen insists she must check on Geoff and Alya offers to go with her. In No.6, Yasmeen’s horrified to find a smashed photo frame on the table together with drops of blood and no sign of Geoff. What has happened to him? When Yasmeen asserts that she now can’t go to the wedding, Alya’s furious. Yasmeen calls the police and asks them how she should go about accessing information under Clare’s law.

Chesney returns home and is bemused to find Bernie moving out, and she implores him to keep an eye on Gemma. Chesney does his best to get Gemma to open up but she insists everything is fine.

David heads out for a walk and when Gail quizzes him, he refuses to tell her where he’s going.