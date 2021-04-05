Ed Bailey seeks solace in gambling

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Ed Bailey tells Michael that he spent the night at the builder’s yard catching up on paperwork.

When Seb lets slip that he spent the night playing cards with Ed and Paul, Michael’s perturbed to realise Ed lied to him and he’s clearly gambling again.

Michael confronts him over his gambling and he admits he simply didn’t want to come home as he finds it too painful to be in the same house as him at the moment.

At No.9 a tearful Hope asks Fiz why Daddy has left them, while Abi puts pressure on Kevin to talk to Tyrone as it’s time he moved out.

Tyrone approaches Alina and asks her if she still has any feelings for him and she suggests he calls at her flat later.

Tyrone calls at No.9 and tells Fiz that the last thing he wants to do is cause the girls any upset and she asks him to move back in.

But what will Tyrone decide?

Elsewhere, Brian reports Cathy’s online abuse to Craig and he’s apologetic but explains there’s nothing the police can do.

Gemma’s horrified when she comes across a deepfake video of Cathy online.

Having shown it to Bernie, Gemma heads to the loo leaving Bernie with her laptop… but what will Bernie do?

When Peter reveals their plans for a small hotel wedding without any family, Tracy’s hurt.

Gail is thrilled when Natasha asks her if she’d mind having Sam for a couple of hours.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.