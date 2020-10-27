Coronation Street spoilers: Micheal Bailey is stunned by Grace’s revelation

Coronation Street s spoilers - Grace tells Michael Bailey that she’s pregnant!

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Michael Bailey sees Grace at the hospital…

When Aggie heads off to work, Michael Bailey realises she’s left her phone so he calls at the hospital to return it to her. However, Michael is shocked to see Grace there, being led in flanked by two prison officers. Grace shouts over to Michael that she’s pregnant.

Johnny and Jenny tell Emma that Scott has been arrested for the bistro robbery. Emma confesses to Alina that she accepted a share of the money and gave it to Steve to pay Oliver’s legal fees. Alina urges her to get the money back but when a police officer approaches Emma to ask her some questions, is it too late?

Abi is suspicious when Debbie makes out she is a high-flyer and is due in town for a work meeting. But later, Abi spots her heading into the bistro and, in front of Kevin, she confronts Debbie about her bogus job. Debbie turns on the waterworks and reveals she’s lost everything and is living off money she borrowed from a friend.

Asha’s smitten with Corey while Aadi is unimpressed. When Corey makes a dig at Aadi over his lack of a girlfriend, Aadi heads off clearly hurt. At Dylan’s request, Sean reluctantly agrees to take him to a County match.