Coronation street spoilers: Mick holds Todd and Eileen Grimshaw at gunpoint!

Todd puts Eileen Grimshaw in grave danger

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Mick pulls out a gun when he sees Todd at No.11

Todd lets himself into No.11 and starts searching for any cash Eileen Grimshaw has hidden but when Mick arrives he hides as Mick reveals to Eileen that he and Todd were lovers, but Todd stole from him. Hearing a noise, Mick realises Todd is upstairs and holds the Grimshaws at gunpoint!

Having left Ray to sweat, Gary tells him that whatever his game is, he’s not playing ball and the factory isn’t for sale. Ray ups his offer to £400k. As Maria puts pressure on him to accept will Gary agree?

Having turned up with a load of random guests she met at the cafe, Shona’s confused as David throws them out and tells everyone the party is cancelled.

Scott tells Johnny that his job is to drive the getaway car and if he doesn’t comply, he’ll blab to Jenny. Evelyn tells Arthur she’s sorry she ruined their trip with her sleeping arrangements and if he’ll give her another chance, he can ditch the inflatable mattress. Arthur’s taken aback. Saying goodnight he secretly heads to the hospital.