Coronation Street spoilers: Natasha asks Nick Tilsley to move in!

Will Nick Tilsley move on from Leanne?

In tonight’s second episode of of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings) Natasha tells Nick Tilsley that she’s changed her mind and he’s welcome to stay with her and Sam.

Later, he calls on Leanne and admits he’s still in love with her and reckons she loves him too underneath.

Will she open up?



Summer’s heartbroken all over again to hear that Todd might be leaving and urges Billy to make up his mind and decide if he wants to be with him or Paul as he’s in danger of losing both of them.

On Todd’s advice, Paul tells Billy that he met a guy the other night and it’s time to move on.

Bruised, Billy tells a gutted Todd that he still has feelings for Paul and it’s probably best if he takes the job and moves away.

Michael confronts Ed with Ronnie’s bombshell. Ed admits it’s true – Ronnie and Aggie had a relationship.

His head spinning, Michael assures Grace that she and Glory are his family now and nothing else matters.



Meanwhile, Imran and Toyah take Kelly out to celebrate her moving in.

When Kelly apologises for her Dad’s involvement in Rana’s death, Imran assures her that he will never judge her for something her Dad did. Toyah looks at him proudly.

When Asha reveals that she’s seeing Corey again but he’s a changed person, Nina’s worried.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.