Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley is stunned by Ray’s good deed…

Ray tells Nick Tilsley he wants to help Oliver

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Ray tells Nick he wants to make a donation to help Oliver…

Nick Tilsley calls at the bistro and asks Ray if he’d be interested in buying his half of the business in the factory. Ray refuses but instead makes a £10k donation to Oliver’s medical fund leaving Nick dumbfounded.

Desperate to find Grace, Michael asks Tim for her address and heads out on a mission. Ed is shocked when he opens the door to a frenzied Grace who tells him that Michael abducted Tianna from outside her house and that she has no option but to call the police.

Ed finds Michael in Victoria gardens with Tianna and persuades him to come home. As they arrive at the house, a police officer steps forward and arrests Michael on suspicion of child abduction.

Peter and Carla are struggling to communicate but Carla feels she needs to try and help Adam and Sarah sort out their problems. Talking to both of them separately she realises they still love each other and tells Sarah.

Carla and Sarah are shocked when they show a new client their designs only to discover that Nina has doctored them adding her own ideas!