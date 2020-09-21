Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley meets his son!

It’s an emotional day for Nick Tilsley

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Nick Tilsley neglects Leanne as he meets his son…

When Nick Tilsley opens a letter from Sam he tells Natasha he’s changed his mind and would like to meet his son. At Nick’s flat, Sam reveals his passion for astronomy.

Meanwhile, at the hospital the consultant breaks the news to Steve and Leanne that after discussions with the clinic in Germany they’ve reached the decision that Oliver’s condition is so severe they’re unable to offer him treatment.

Leanne’s furious and as she tells Nick how the medics have completely abandoned Oliver, he surreptitiously reads a text from his son.

Having heard the terrible news from Leanne, Toyah and Imran decide to postpone their meeting with the social services’ fostering panel.

Gary is horrified to find Maria and Sarah together at Speed Daal, part of an impromptu girls’ night organised by Shona. Sarah assures him she’s not going to say anything.

When Billy discovers that Paul’s lied to him about spending the day with Rita he confronts him. Paul reveals he was actually training for voluntary work at a helpline for teenagers. Grace tells Michael how sorry she is for all the hurt she’s caused. Insisting she loves him, Grace suggests they should move to Spain together and start afresh. Will Michael be swayed?