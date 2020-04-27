Coronation Street spoilers: Nina Lucas leaps to Asha’s defence!

Nina Lucas punches a lad who is teasing Asha

As Asha, Amy and Dev head to the Community Centre, a couple of lads start pointing at Asha in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details).

Nina Lucas clocks them from outside the cafe, heads over and punches one of the lads on the nose. When Dev blames Kelly for heaping so much trouble on Asha, Gary leaps to her defence leaving Adam intrigued.

An exhausted Yasmeen sits in her police cell as the police search No.6 for evidence, unaware that they’re being filmed on Geoff’s CCTV.

Alya returns from Spain and heads straight to the police station. Will she reveal the truth about Geoff’s abuse of Yasmeen and will anyone believe her?

David furtively stuffs a ripped t-shirt in the washing machine before Gail sees it. Promising Nick that he’ll see him at Valandros for the family meal later, David closes his eyes and falls into a deep sleep.

Leanne tells Steve how Oliver’s key worker at nursery is concerned that he’s not developing physically at the same rate as his peers and she’s worried he’s falling behind.

A loved up Adam and Sarah return from their honeymoon.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.