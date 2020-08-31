Coronation Street spoilers: Oliver Battersby is move to intensive care

Leanne is in denial as Oliver Battersby’s condition worsens

The doctor breaks the news that Oliver Battersby has been moved to intensive care and put on life support.

The doctor breaks the news that Oliver Battersby has been moved to intensive care and put on life support. Whilst Leanne remains adamant that he’ll pull through, Nick and Steve don’t share her optimism.

Colin the engineer from the water company surveys the hole and breaks the news to David that as a result of the sinkhole, the house is unstable and he’ll have to find somewhere else to live.

Shona is excited when Ray offers to put them all up at one of his hotels…

Dev returns home and rails at Asha for seeing Corey behind his back.

Billy confides in Sean that he fears Kel is dead and worries how the news could affect Paul.

Tim returns from Bolton and tells Sally, Alya and Imran that there was no sign of Elaine and judging by the pile of post on the mat, she’s not been there for a while.

Tim tells Alya how sorry he is for failing to see that she was right about Geoff all along.