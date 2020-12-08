Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman begins to trust Todd

Paul Foreman opens up to Todd about his troubles

In the first of tonight’s instalments of Coronation Street, Todd calls on Paul Foreman, having learned he’s skiving off work.

Paul admits he had a tough night on the helpline so Todd makes himself comfy and cracks open the lager.

Over a few cans, Paul begins to relax but is brought up short by a sudden reminder of Kel. Sensing vulnerability, Todd insists Paul can trust him with his troubles.

Elsewhere, Gary heads off with David and Abi to track down Colin, the water board engineer Ray bribed to investigate the sinkhole.

As David and Abi report that Colin has vanished, a smug Ray relishes their frustration. Debbie tells Ray that riling the locals is getting them nowhere so it’s time to adopt a different approach.

Will her new plan cause a new headache for the locals?

Also, Elaine confides in Alya her reservations about moving in with Tim and how she’s reluctant to let him feel he’s being rejected by her again.

Alya urges her to be honest – but can Elaine go through with it?