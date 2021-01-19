Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow begs Carla for a second chance

Peter Barlow asks Carla for forgiveness... will they finally get back together?



In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Ken is horrified to discover Peter Barlow suffering a seizure and calls an ambulance.

In the hospital the Barlows discuss the doctor’s advice to reduce Peter’s alcohol intake gradually to avoid sudden death.

Meanwhile, Carla attends a meeting with a new client, only to discover it’s Lucas, a blast from the past she met when living in Devon. She calls at No.1 to offer Peter her support but when he makes it clear he doesn’t want her anywhere near she heads to lunch with Lucas who reveals he’s booked a hotel for the weekend and he’d like her to join him.

Roy urges Peter to make things up with Carla as it’s clear they still love each other but if he doesn’t act now, it could be too late. As Ken administers Peter’s whisky and Carla readies to leave for the weekend, Peter asks her not to go. Will she agree?

Elsewhere, David admits to Shona that buying the house back isn’t as easy as it sounds as he spent the money paying off the mortgage and now they’ll need another one. When Tracy overhears this her ears prick up.

Cornering Debbie, Tracy reveals that David can’t afford to buy back No.8 so she’d like it instead. Debbie assures a worried David that he gets first refusal but she wants a quick sale.

Despite his efforts, Todd fumes to see Billy and Paul so happy together. On Todd’s instructions, Will calls Paul and begs for help. He refuses to be drawn in and kills the call. Billy’s proud of him as Todd broods.

Dev confides in Nina that Asha’s still annoyed about Corey and her school work is suffering because of it. Nina suggests that she might find it easier to study in the cafe. But as Asha helps her out in the cafe the spark between them is evident.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 1st February on ITV.