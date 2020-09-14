Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow crosses swords with Debbie!

Peter Barlow tells Debbie to stay out of his business

In tonight's first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm Peter Barlow has had enough of Debbie sticking her nose in where it isn't wanted…

Peter Barlow asks Abi not to tell anyone she made a play for him as he doesn’t want Carla finding out. Hiding her guilt, she promises to keep quiet. Peter’s furious when Debbie corners him and, ordering him to stay well away from Abi, threatens to tell Carla he’s been on the prowl again.

Adam’s horrified to learn that Daniel slept with Nicky and strongly advises him to steer clear of her. Daniel refuses to listen and asks Nicky if they can have a proper relationship and suggests he could help her to quit escorting…

Mary and Brian fall out over the identity of a flower and bar each other from their shops. Michael and Toyah’s bid to keep a client occupied in Sarah’s absence results in the client walking out.

Lenny, the private detective, informs Billy he traced the girl who posed as Todd who admitted they had teamed up to scam a local gangster. Todd never came home one day and has been missing for weeks. Billy instantly fears he’s dead whilst Paul forms a plan.

