Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow gets some shocking news from the clinic!

Coronation Street spoilers - Peter Barlow readies himself for surgery

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm) Peter Barlow and Carla hastily pull their clothes back on and Carla reveals that she’s taken the lease on the Street Cars flat for them.

Having taken a call from his transplant coordinator, a shocked Peter tells Carla and Steve that they’ve found a liver for him. Later, a nervous Peter readies himself to leave for the transplant centre.

Sam confides in Sharon and when she suggests she could set up a secret meeting for him with his Dad, he’s thrilled. Later, Sarah confides in Adam that Nick didn’t show up and she returns home to find Sharon and Sam holding a birthday disco in the living room.

Mary calls at Asha and Corey’s flat with a house-warming gift. Asha thanks Corey for a lovely day and admits she’s never felt happier.

Telling Todd that he’ll deal with him later, George assures Wilf’s son that he’ll find a cheaper package for his Mum’s funeral. When Tyrone makes it clear that he’s expecting to take Alina with him to their wedding, Kevin and Abi are quietly horrified, aware of how much it will upset Fiz.