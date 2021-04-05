Peter Barlow is shocked when Carla is forced to defend herself

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Peter Barlow has his meeting with the transplant coordinator.

While Tracy shares Daniel’s suspicions about Carla with Steve, Peter, Daniel and Carla attend a meeting with the transplant coordinator

Back on the cobbles Steve, Tracy and Adam join the meeting via zoom.

However, the meeting descends into chaos when Tracy digs about Carla’s infidelity and Daniel voices his suspicions about Carla and how he reckons she’s having an affair with Lucas!

Kevin does his best to cheer up Tyrone over a pint, but Maria tears a strip off him for his treatment of Fiz.

Kevin leaps to his mate’s defence and is quick to point out that she’s hardly a saint herself.

Elsewhere, Cathy confronts Tracy with the wreath.

But Tracy denies all knowledge but hurls a few insults at Cathy just for good measure.

Later, Cathy’s phone pings and with heavy heart she reads another horrible message, this time from the sender of the wreath.

Brian’s deeply concerned for her – but what can he do to help her in her moment of need?

Also, Michael tells Ed that he did a DNA test, but what was the result?

Later, Ed’s hurt that he and Ronnie went behind his back to do the test – but who will be revealed to be Michael’s father?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.