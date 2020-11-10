Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow is attacked!

Coronation Steet spoilers - Peter Barlow is approached by an angry thug

Peter Barlow tries to reassure Simon over the Oliver situation but when Carla has a conflicting view, the pair become embroiled in a nasty argument and Carla is left stung in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When she has another go at Adam for coming onto Alina, he suggests she’s jealous. Later, a thug approaches Peter in his cab and when Peter refuses to give him a lift, the thug threatens to beat him up.

Leanne meets up with Imran and Elliot to discuss her appeal but Imran warns her that Steve needs to be fully on board. Leanne tries her best to change Steve’s mind but will it work?

When Ray asks Craig’s advice on stepping up his security, Craig promises to call in later. He calls at the bistro and waits for Ray, who enters the office to find Craig studying the plans for the redevelopment of the street.

Michael sets off door to door hoping to flog his new cosmetic range.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.