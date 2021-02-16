Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow is devastated by Carla’s confession

Coronation Street spoilers - Peter Barlow overhears Lucas and Carla together

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Sarah is pleased when Lucas calls at Underworld to do business but Carla masks her discomfort.

Peter Barlow is not happy when Carla says she has to go to Harrogate to meet someone from Lucas’ firm but when Lucas returns to the factory he insists his intentions are honourable. As Carla and Lucas go over her sales strategy, neither of them notices Peter approaching with a bunch of flowers. What will he discover?

Eileen assures George that with Tim driving the hearse, Ted’s funeral will go like clockwork. But later Steve’s put out to discover that Eileen’s arranged for Tim to drive the hearse at the funeral rather than asking him.

After a customer asks Yasmeen about Geoff and says he wants to book his magic act she flees from the restaurant. Elaine suggests they remove all traces of Geoff from the restaurant but in doing so Alya unearths a stack of unopened final demand letters. Yasmeen pales.

Simon returns home and makes out to Leanne that he spent the night at a mate’s. Slapping a fiver on the side, he tells her she can do her own shopping and stalks into his room. Later, Simon shows off to Jacob, telling him about his criminal past as a gang member and Jacob asserts that he’ll fit right into his new role.

When Ronnie suggests they have a night out at the casino, Ed is forced to tell his brother how his gambling habit cost them the house and very nearly their marriage.