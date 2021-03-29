Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow needs a liver transplant!

The consultant has bad news for Peter Barlow...

In this hour-long episode of Coronation Street on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for listings) Peter Barlow attends his hospital appointment.

He’s shocked when the consultant reveals that his liver hasn’t improved, he needs a transplant, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be eligible for one.

He assures Daniel that he’s not giving up as he’s got Carla and Simon to think about.

Peter breaks the news to Carla that his last hope is a liver transplant, but nothing will stand in the way of their wedding.

Nick calls at the flat to find Leanne and Simon about to leave. He tells Leanne that Toyah’s told him everything, he still loves her and together they can sort things out. But a tearful Leanne insists it’s too late.

In the factory, a miserable Nick fills Sarah and David in on why Leanne has to move away and so forces him to choose between her and Sam.

Simon finds Peter in Victoria Garden. He tells his dad that he loves him and Peter’s deeply touched.

Can anyone stop Leanne and Simon leaving?

Informing Roy that Alex is going to his mum’s in Scotland until all the online animosity has died down, Cathy feels he’s being unfairly punished.

Steve calls in the corner shop and asks Dev to stop stealing the Kabin’s business. He then calls in the Kabin and tells Brian and Cathy that he’s had a word with Dev but Cathy’s horrified to read some even more vicious messages.

In the undertakers, Todd tells George that he reckons Eileen has taken a shine to him and referred to him as classy and dignified. George preens whilst Todd smiles to himself. Later, he cajoles Eileen into inviting a thrilled George round for supper.

