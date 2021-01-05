Coronation Street Spoilers: Peter puts his life on the line

Coronation Street spoilers - Peter ends up slumped in the ginnel, Asha's birthday ends in tears, and Tim questions Faye about Adam's attack.

Ken appears to give up any hope of saving Peter in Wednesday’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After discovering his liver is failing, Peter has fallen well and truly off the wagon and is putting his life at risk every time he drinks.

After stealing a bottle of whisky from the bar at The Rovers, Carla begs him to stop drinking as he knocks it back.

Realising that living in a pub is the worst place Peter can be right now, Jenny asks him to find somewhere else to live.

Looking for a new home Peter goes to Ken who tells him he can move in, but only if he stops drinking.

But Peter doesn’t want another lecture, and turns down the offer of a roof over his head, heading out into the cold alone again.

While Tracy reassures Ken that Peter will come to his senses, little do they know he has collapsed in the ginnel with a bottle in his hand.

Will anyone find him before it’s too late?

Elsewhere, Asha’s birthday ends in heartache when she wears her new choker from Nina out with Corey, but he orders her to remove it or they’re over.

With Nina’s words about not being bullied by Corey ringing in her ears, Asha stands firm and refuses to take her necklace off, making Corey walk out on their relationship.

Asha tries to cover her upset, but it is clear that she is devastated.

Meanwhile, Tim quizzes Faye about Adam’s attack after the police came asking questions… but Faye manages to cover her tracks.

Also, Simon is thrilled when he lands a new job delivering fish and chips for Dev, and Jenny agrees that Daisy can move into the pub with her.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 15th January at 7.30pm on ITV.