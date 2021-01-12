Coronation Street spoilers – Ray Crosby kills Abi?

Ray Crosby asks Ray to help him get rid of Abi

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for listings) Ray Crosby meets up with Abi in the Rovers’ back yard and tells her he’s willing to confess to the assault on Faye so long as she deletes the video footage.

However, Abi suddenly feels dizzy and collapses as Ray grabs her phone. A furious Debbie barges into the bistro to confront Ray about the incriminating video Abi sent her but is horrified to spy Abi sprawled on the floor. As Debbie goes to call an ambulance, Ray swipes the phone from her hand and menacingly tells her she’s going to help him out of this mess. Will Debbie let Abi die?

Elsewhere… Sean puts pressure on Gemma to sign up Vanessa to the sales team, but her good nature getting the better of her, Gemma tells Vanessa to steer well clear of the pyramid makeup business as it’s a rip-off.

Gemma tells Sean she can’t afford to pay him his commission and wants out. Sean panics, wondering how he’s going to pay Rhydian. After a call to Rhydian, Sean tells Gemma that if she doesn’t find the money they’ll both be sued.

Elaine offers to help Yasmeen out at Speed Daal, and a grateful Yasmeen offers her a week’s trial. As Elaine and Yasmeen take Elaine’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell, for a walk Evelyn makes derogatory remarks about silly little dogs. When Elaine explains that Tinkerbell is a rescue dog, Evelyn warms to her.

When Grace tells Michael she’s planning to move to Hull to live with her Aunty, Michael tries to persuade her that it would be best all round if she moved in with him at No.3.

Coronation Street returns on Monday 25th January at 7.30pm on ITV.