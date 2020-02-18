Coronation Street spoilers: Ray Crosby makes Abi an indecent proposal

What will Abi do?

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings), having called out Kevin and Tyrone on a bogus breakdown, Ray Crosby gets Abi alone in the garage and reveals that a friend’s dashcam footage shows her stealing his car.

Ray promises not to show it to the police, provided she sleeps with him. What will she do?

Bethany tells Sarah she believes Ray is blocking all her attempts to get restaurant jobs so Sarah offers her a short- term role setting up Underworld’s sales arm.

Tracy and Peter are shocked to see a ‘For Sale’ sign on No.1. Ken’s adamant he’s happy with his decision to move away with Claudia. Can Tracy persuade Steve to buy the house?

At Gemma’s insistence, she and Chesney return to the hospital to ask further questions about Aled’s deafness. The audiologist explains the cochlear implant procedure and recommends they consider it, leaving Gemma’s overwhelmed. Meanwhile, an upbeat James looks forward to meeting Danny later.

Coronation Street continues on ITV with tonight’s second episode at 8.30pm.