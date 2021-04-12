Rita Tanner is left stunned when Sharon Bentley arrives in Weatherfield...

Rita Tanner is set for the shock of her life in Wednesday’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rita is surprised when it turns out her Golden Heart nomination is genuine and not a hoax as Brian had first thought.

However, as she chats to Gemma about it in the Kabin, Rita comes face to face with a ghost from her past when Sharon Bentley walks in.

It turns out that Sharon was the one who nominated Rita for the award for all her fostering over the years.

Sharon tells Rita that this is her way of trying to show how sorry she is for the way she treated her all those years ago.

But is she being genuine?

In the Rovers Rita introduces Sharon to Jenny, explaining that they are foster sisters.

But will Jenny welcome her to the cobbles with open arms?

Elsewhere, Fiz finds her hopes lifted when Emma tells her that Alina is now seeing Lucas.

Things are looking even better when Fiz then gets a hotel booking confirmation come through, and she assumes that it is Tyrone’s way of apologising.

Fiz heads to the garage to find Tyrone, but Kevin explains he is out on a breakdown.

As Fiz tries to grill Kevin on Tyrone’s hotel booking, Kevin plays dumb, knowing that Fiz is barking up the wrong tree.

However it soon transpires that the booking is for Tyrone and Alina and Tyrone gets home to find Fiz and Alina at loggerheads in the street.

Poor Fiz is utterly heartbroken when she realises that Tyrone has chosen Alina over her.

