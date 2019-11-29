Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston has a confession for Michelle

Michelle can’t believe how devious Robert Preston has been…



Ray tells Michelle in Coronation Street that he’s dropping the case against her – but to watch her back in Friday’s first episode (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Adam advises Michelle to ditch her plan to take the bistro from Robert Preston but will she agree? Later, Michelle’s furious when Robert lets slip that Vicky knows about her ordeal with Ruairi.

Roy tears a strip off Richard’s carer for her poor time-keeping. Whilst confiding to Brian that he fears he may have made matters worse, Nina bursts in to tell him that Richard’s carer has quit her job because of him.

Fiz and Tyrone are delighted that Hope is to return to school, but Jade can’t hide her rage…