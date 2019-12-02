Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston hands the Bistro over to Michelle

Michelle is quietly thrilled as she forces Robert Preston makes a big sacrifice…

Robert Preston agrees to sign the bistro over to Michelle, but Carla finds him having second thoughts in Monday’s second episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings). A sceptical Robert eventually signs the papers.

And, under Michelle’s orders, Robert goes to Vicky’s house to ban her from the ceremony. One of Vicky’s neighbours hears the two arguing followed by an almighty crash and then silence. Robert assures Michelle that Vicky definitely won’t be at the wedding.

Adam takes care of Bertie to allow Daniel some time to watch Sinead’s videos, but struggles to get him off to sleep. When Steve performs Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ in front of the pram, Bertie goes out like a light. Daniel fights back the tears watching Sinead’s videos.

Amy is overjoyed when Mary compliments her performance in the school production of Bugsy Malone. Nina is annoyed that Roy has tidied the flat, and refuses his support with the household bills.