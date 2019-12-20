Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper bares his soul to Nina…

Roy Cropper begs for Nina’s forgiveness...

Roy Cropper and Carla return to Nina’s flat and through the locked door, he shares memories of his lonely childhood with her. He’s encouraged when Nina replies through the letterbox but will she just tell him to get lost in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).?

Tyrone and Fiz decide to punish Hope for disrupting the school nativity by setting her to work cleaning the house. Will she contact Jade?

Gary corners Derek in the Rovers’ yard. Feigning confidence, Derek points out his company’s named on the factory deeds so Gary can’t stop him selling. A menacing Gary insists otherwise…